Windsor Regional Hospital spends $575K in signing bonuses to hire new registered nurses

Windsor Regional Hospital spent at least $575,000 on hiring incentives to attract new registered nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic, documents obtained by CBC News show.

The money flowed from a provincial program, not local budgets, and allowed the hospital to hire 24 new registered nurses between the period of May and January. CBC News requested records that show the signing bonuses range from a maximum of $10,000 for retired general nurses to as much as $75,000 for critical care nurses who were outside of Ontario or Canada.

Windsor Regional Hospital was not available for an interview, but said the hiring incentives will be discussed at a board meeting Thursday evening.

The Out-of-Province Recruitment program was designed to reimburse hospitals for the relocation costs of certain types of registered nurses, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The funding was made available after the province approved 500 new critical care beds during the pandemic and staff was needed to run them.

The program also offered between $10,000 and $25,000 for unemployed general nurses or critical care nurses who wanted to return to work.

Ontario plans to phase out the signing bonus program at the end of March.

A deadlier second wave is overwhelming the ICU at Windsor Regional Hospital while the virus spreads rapidly in the community. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The Ministry of Health would not say how many hospitals across the province took advantage of the program or how much it spent overall for incentives to hire nurses.

According to its website, Windsor's hospital is still looking to hire registered nurses in the operating room, critical care, medical surgical units and the post-anesthesia care unit.