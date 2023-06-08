Windsor hospital loosens visitor, masking policies

Masking, visiting and essential caregiver policies at Windsor Regional hospital will move closer to pre-pandemic policies, hospital officials announced Thursday.

Effective Monday, the hospital will no longer require visitors to mask while within two metres of patients, and instead visitors will move to masking in areas based on risk factors (like patients coughing), the type of procedure being performed, and any additional precautions posted on the door of patient rooms.

The changes are in keeping with Public Health Ontario guidance, and are closer to the hospital's pre-pandemic guidance, hospital officials said in a statement.

Masking is still strongly recommended for patients and visitors to the emergency department because of high patient volumes and the possible presence of infectious diseases.

In areas of the hospital facing a respiratory outbreak, universal masking may be recommended depending on specific situations.

Hospital officials said they still support individuals who choose to wear a mask at any time or point in the hospital, and masks will continue to be provided at hospital entrances. Individuals should wear a hospital issued mask if they choose to do so.

The hospital encourages visitors, officials said, recognizing the role they play in mental and physical recovery. People who have a cough, cold, runny nose, fever, sore throat, gastrointestinal symptoms or rash are asked to refrain from visiting. People who have tested positive from COVID-19, or been in contact with a confirmed or positive case of COVID-19 in the last 10 days, should also refrain from visiting.

The hospital is also moving back to its pre-pandemic visitor policy of allowing 24 hours a day, seven day a week access for an essential caregiver for patients in palliative, emergency, critical care, neonatal and pediatric units.

Other departments including mental health, cancer, family birthing, women's health surgical program, have department specific guidelines.

General hospital visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with a limit of two essential caregivers at any one time.

Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare's masking policy, effective April 17, currently includes recommended masking within two metres of patients.