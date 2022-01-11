Anyone recently discharged from Windsor Regional Hospital asked to self-monitor due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Windsor Regional Hospital is asking anyone recently discharged from the facility in southwestern Ontario to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms after multiple outbreaks across several units.

In a media release Tuesday, hospital officials said 15 patients have tested positive due to outbreaks on multiple hospital floors, including:

6 East, Ouellette Campus.

2 North, Ouellette Campus.

8 North, Met Campus.

Another two units — 7 North (Ouellette Campus) and 4 Medical (Met Campus) — are on "high alert" and being monitored for an outbreak, say officials.

According to the hospital, fewer than five patients in each of these units have tested positive.

The hospital said admissions to these units are continuing.

Due to the size of the outbreak, Windsor Regional Hospital is asking anyone who's been discharged to self-monitor for up to 10 days.

The hospital continues to take COVID-19 precautions, including testing new patients for COVID-19, regardless of whether they're symptomatic.

A surge of suspected Omicron variant cases has swept the region in southwestern Ontario.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 69 people in hospital as of Tuesday, including 16 people in intensive care.