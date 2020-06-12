Windsor police officer charged following 'fraud complaint involving prescription medication'

A fraud investigation has resulted in a Windsor police officer facing charges.

Patrol officers were called to a pharmacy in the city Thursday after receiving "a fraud complaint involving prescription medication," Windsor police said in a statement.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was a member of the Windsor Police Service.

Officers determined that two separate criminal offences had taken place regarding the involved documents on two separate dates. The officer was off-duty during each of the alleged incidents.

Later that same day, officers arrested Issam Salame — a Windsor police constable with 13 years seniority — without incident.

Salame, who has been charged with two counts of uttering forged documents, was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 16.

According to Windsor police, Salame was "on leave from active duty at the time of the incidents."