Anti-human trafficking official says Windsor sees up to 200 cases a year. New tool could help victims

Bianca Colaluca hopes a new tool that connects victims of crime with community programs and resources via social media can support people being trafficked in the region.

The anti-human trafficking project coordinator for the Windsor-Essex Counter Exploitation Network (WECEN) says it's about getting people to a safe place as soon as possible.

"A lot of people actually think that human trafficking is such a large issue here because we are a border city, when in reality it's because we're on the 401 corridor," Colaluca said. "

"We see roughly between 150 and 200 cases a year, and that includes labour trafficking, marriage trafficking and sex trafficking."

The new tool is called WPS CARES, which stands for Windsor Police Service — Community Accessible Resource Education Support.

Organizer, and Windsor police staff sergeant, Patti Pastorius says it uses "informative" videos posted across social media platforms — YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The program is meant for vulnerable victims, she says, so people who are suffering from things such as intimate partner violence, human trafficking, child abuse and sexual assault.

"And each of those links can be shared through text message, email," Pastorius said.

"We can send victims information immediately."

WPS CARES organizer, and Windsor police staff sergeant, Patti Pastorius says it uses videos posted across social media platforms to connect victims of major crimes to community programs and resources. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

According to Pastorius, the videos are a new take on pamphlets that are handed out when police first arrive at a scene — which are still being circulated.

"This day and age with technology, I tried to think of an innovative way that we could get that information out there."

There's a series of sticker collections and QR codes, directing people to the videos, that are also being handed out by officers on the road, says Pastorius.

"When people come in contact with calls for service or to victims, they can give that information out to the victims immediately.

Colaluca says the videos allow services like WECEN to reach a larger community and share knowledge about misconceptions of identifying exploitation and human trafficking.

"Because as we know, in unsafe situations, getting to a client quickly and providing that outreach and support is integral."

While it has some "really great employers," as one of the largest greenhouse communities, Colaluca says they do see "a lot of labour trafficking" in the Leamington-area.

WPS CARES was born out of a one-time $100,000 grant, according to Pastorius, and will include a seating space for victims of crime at police headquarters in the city's downtown.

Pastorius says they're also working on building community partnerships with places such as St. Clair College to have co-op students produce new video content.

Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire says he believes the WPS CARES victim assistance tool will be well accepted in the community. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire says he thinks the program is "fantastic" and will go over well in the community.

"I do think it's going to depend on community leaders stimulating interest and encouraging people to reach out using this particular program."

Bellaire says it falls inline with what's being talked about in the policing field in Ontario.

"...seeking those important partnerships and putting the subject matter experts in key positions to take the warm hand off or to take the transitional moment or exploit the transitional moment to get people the help they truly need."

Police play an integral part in a lot of things, says Bellaire, but what he says they're truly seeking is what's best for communities as a whole.

"When collaborations like this come together and the true subject matter experts that know what they are supposed to do in this become such a big part of the strategy."