Religious worshippers taking precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak

Religious communities in Windsor are taking precautions as confirmed coronavirus cases continue to increase around the world.

Bruce Arthur, senior pastor at Campbell Baptist Church on Wyandotte Street, said his congregation has been advised to find new ways of greeting people that don't involve handshakes.

"We even issued a list of precautions in our church bulletin that folks could look at and consider as well," he said.

Despite concerns about the transmission of COVID-19, Arthur said he hasn't noticed a decline in church attendance.

"We do have individual cups for our celebration communion, small little square, individual square of bread," he said. "So that has remained the same. Really, it has just been that part of the service where we encourage one another to greet each other, and that's it."

Rather than offering a hand to shake, Arthur said his congregation has been advised to offer a wave, or a head nod instead.

Bruce Arthur is the senior pastor at Campbell Baptish Church in Windsor, Ont. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Alif Tabit, a nurse at Windsor Regional Hospital who also worships at the Dominion Mosque, said members of his faith have been quite vigilant when it comes to maintaining health and safety.

"People have a pretty good habit of covering their mouth when they do cough," he said. "You see it in the middle of prayer, people will cough, and they'll just cover up."

Personal cleanliness is an important aspect of Islamic worship, Tabit explained. Muslims must wash their hands, feet, faces, mouths, arms and head before praying, even if praying alone at home.

Maysa Tarabain, a University of Windsor student who also prays at the mosque, said it's a little strange not shaking hands, or hugging and kissing friends and family on the cheek. Still, she said such temporary measures are necessary.

Maysa Tarabin is a student at the University of Windsor, as well as a worshipper at the Windsor Mosque. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"You've got to protect yourself and protect other people," she said. "It makes sense."

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, chief medical officer of health for the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, said he's been asked by a number of community groups to provide advice about steps members can take to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

"At this point, the risk continues to remain love," he said, adding that the health unit hasn't yet suggested the cancellation of religious worship or similar public events.

"We don't have a case in Windsor and Essex," he said. "Right now, we are only educating people about the disease and sharing information so that they are prepared if there is any spread of the disease in the community."

Alif Tabit is a nurse at Windsor Regional Hospital, as well as a worshipper at the Windsor Mosque. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Ahmed recommended that people wash their hands frequently with warm water and soap, adding that individuals should "be aware of your symptoms."

As per the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 situation report published on Friday, there are approximately 98,190 confirmed cases across 89 countries.

Approximately 80,700 confirmed cases are in China, where slightly more than 3,000 people have died from the disease.

Health Canada has logged 51 confirmed cases across the county. Ontario has 28 confirmed cases, British Columbia has 21, Quebec has two, while Alberta has two presumptive cases.