A World War II survivor celebrated her 90th birthday this Sunday at the Caboto Club — with a party organized by staff from her local Shoppers Drug Mart.

For the last 35 years, a weekly stop at the store on Grand Marais Road West has been a tradition for Polish-born Victoria Novotny, who moved to Windsor from Europe after the war.

Over the years, staff have grown to love her so much that when Novotny mentioned she had a major milestone coming up and longed for a party, they decided to help her celebrate.

"Knowing that she has no family here in Canada and she has no children, we thought we'd take this upon ourselves to help her out," said Josephine Zanotti, a cosmetician at the store.

The location's cosmetic manager Pamela Deslippe has known Novotny for decades, and describes her as a woman with a "big heart, warm heart, loving, giving."

Surviving the war

"The people, they are wonderful here," Novotny said.

A portrait of Novotny was displayed at the party, along with a table featuring old photographs of loved ones. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I love all my friends here from Shoppers Drug Mart. They are lovely, they are my angels, they are taking care of me — that's why I feel so great and good."

Originally from Gdańsk, Poland, Novotny suffered through World War II, losing many loved ones along the way.

"The war was very bad," she remembered.

"They were killing people. A lot of my family passed away."

Pamela Deslippe, left, and Josephine Zanotti, right, organized Novotny's 90th birthday party. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

After the war, in 1957, she moved to England to flee communism in Poland. Eventually in 1968, she made the move to Windsor, Ont.

That's where she met her late husband, and spent almost a decade working at an automotive factory making hub caps for cars.

"I am very happy to be in Canada," she said.

Novotny said that, having lost nearly everyone in her family, she loves the drugstore staff like family. Staff say they feel the same way.

​"She's a wonderful lady," Zanotti said.

"We love her and we love doing this for her."

'I don't feel 90'

The party brought together about 50 of Novotny's closest friends, including members of a local Polish church where Novotny sings in the choir.

Featured at the party was a letter Novotny received from the Prime Minister in honour of her birthday. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Music played off records from her personal Polish collection, and old photographs were displayed of loved ones who have passed away.

As for how Novotny feels to have reached this major milestone?

"I feel great," she said.

"I don't feel 90. I am blessed because I have such wonderful people here."