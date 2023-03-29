Working in skilled trade, manufacturing or construction in Windsor-Essex? We want to hear from you

If you are working in a skilled trade, manufacturing or construction job in Winder-Essex, CBC Windsor wants to hear from you.

The team is calling on workers to share how they're being impacted by post-pandemic economic challenges, Ontario's current job industry and other day-to-day realities such, as cost of living, housing and transit.

According to Statistics Canada's 2021 census, trades, transport and equipment operators, and related jobs make up 18 per cent of the employment in Windsor. People working in manufacturing make up about 19 per cent of the work done in the area, making it the top industry.

According to a Canadian Apprenticeship Forum report, the top in-demand skilled trades jobs expected between 2022 and 2026 in Ontario include: cooks, heavy duty equipment technicians, industrial electricians, painters, decorators and welders.

CBC Windsor is asking people to reach out and share their experiences and stories by texting 519-984-2051.

Only people interested in being part of a news story will be contacted for an interview.