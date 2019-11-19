Worker injured by equipment in Ridgetown industrial accident
According to a Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development media release, a 56-year-old man "sustained injuries" from a piece of equipment and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 56-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment
The Ontario Ministry of Labour confirmed Tuesday that it's investigating an industrial accident in Ridgetown that left one worker injured.
The incident took place at Martinrea Fabco on Golf Course Line around midnight.
According to a media release from the ministry, a 56-year-old man "sustained injuries" from a piece of equipment and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A Labour Ministry inspector has been assigned to the case and an investigation is ongoing.
With files from Angelica Haggert
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.