Slugabed, slonk, lickpenny: Word Warriors release top ten list of lost words

Slugabed, slonk, lickpenny — do you know what any of these mean?

Thanks to Word Warriors' top ten list of lost words, definitions are at your fingertips.

Wayne State University has released its tenth annual list of words it would like to see make a comeback.

Chris Williams heads up the project and says he loves celebrating the words we've forgotten.

"These are beautiful words, they're fun words," said Williams. "They're words that make your language spark a little bit more."

Slugabed: a lazy person who stays in bed late

Slonk: to swallow greedily

Lickpenny: something that uses up money

Word Warriors takes submissions all year long through its website. Each week, they put one word up on Facebook.

Williams says they take the list of 50 or so words at the end of the year and pick the ones people got the most excited about.

Word Warriors chooses a "word of the week" to showcase on their website. (Word Warriors)

"I'm always surprised there is no shortage of words," said Williams. He assumed after a few years the project would fizzle out.

You don't have to be a student at Wayne State to submit a word, or even a Michigan resident.

"I love the diversity of the words," said Williams. "I love that we have people out there who are so in love with language."