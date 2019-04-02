'I think it's fecal matter': Mysterious brown marks land on a home in South Woodslee

Charles Chevalier feels like he's between a rock and a brown place.

He's lived in his home in South Woodslee since 2003 and three years ago he began noticing brown spots landing on his home and his cars. Sometimes there's a lot, sometimes there's only a little.

"Every once and a while the house and the yard get covered with — I think it's fecal matter," he said.

His property out on County Road 8 has two homes and a barn with some cows. For the most part, he describes a quiet life out in the county.

His great-grandchildren run around outside, playing on the jungle gym or the trampoline when the weather's nice, which has him worried about what could happen.

"They might get hit with it or even they have to put up with it on their toys," Chevalier said.

When brown spots do land on his property, he's typically left to power wash his home and cars or hope the rain and snow take care of it.

"I figured something came out of the sky," he said. "It falls from south to north and I think it's a plane or a helicopter going over and dumping their load."

Chevalier is investigating it all on his own, trying to test the matter. He's also made calls to the airport, the OPP, area politicians, and Transport Canada, but said he's gotten nowhere.

"I wish the people that's employed by the government when you called them would pay attention to you," he said.

Transport Canada said the address does not correlate with any published flight paths to the Windsor International Airport, but there could still be an aircraft that flies over his home.

"Each air operator is responsible for ensuring their aircraft operates safely," said Marie-Anyk Côté, media relations for Transport Canada.

She added that Transport Canada takes all reports of debris falling from an aircraft seriously.