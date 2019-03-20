What was it like for Windsor flappers in the 1920s?

University of Windsor history students are revealing a digital archive about what it was like to be a modern girl in the city during the 1920s and 1930s.

It started from associate history professor Christina Burr's fourth year seminar about being a modern girl around the world. That seminar dived into the image of the flapper and how it was perceived.

In the class, students wondered what it was like for girls and women in their late teens and early twenties here in Windsor.

"We're kind of taking on parts of the image of the flapper. They were starting to wear lipstick in public. They were going to movies and dance halls. It's behaviour that wasn't seen before the First World War," said Burr.

Public call out

The class researched ads and events from the Border City Star, which showed those women as having a similar image to characters from "The Great Gatsby."

Burr has also reached out to the public for photos and stories.

"The personal family stories we're not finding in archives. So this is part of what we're doing today is making that plea for people to come forward," said Burr.

Much of the study during that time for Windsor is about rum running and "looked at through a male perspective," according to Burr.

Meanwhile she has seen photos of women who carried around flasks and even one of a woman pouring alcohol out of a watermelon.

'Things that we take for granted today'

One of the research students, Matthew McLaughlin found that his own family history — his great great grandmother's network of friends — is helping tell the tale.

"That's really quite fascinating as part of this era is a whole emphasis on a peer culture. Friends take over where previously the family had that social networking," said Burr.

The visibility of women and their close friendships was a surprise to her. She said women were going to work, staying in school longer, living in society, going to the movies and to Boblo Island.

"Things that we take for granted today. This is really where the roots of that are laid, women are getting more freedom."