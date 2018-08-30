Three women arrested after assault, robbery
Three women have been arrested after a man was assaulted and robbed last month.
The third suspect was finally arrested early Tuesday morning
On March 18, a man went to police headquarters to report the assault and robbery. Using video surveillance, three women were identified as the alleged assailants.
Police arrested two of the women March 21 after locating them in a vehicle.
A third female was arrested Tuesday in the downtown area, near where the original assault and robbery took place.
The women have been charged with robbery with a weapon and breaching recognizance. One of the women is also charged with uttering threats.
