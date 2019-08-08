Women occupy 36% of seats on Windsor's council, advisory committees

When Mita Williams wanted to learn more about the way Windsor operates, she did what any scholarly communications librarian would do: She compiled a list of all of the committees tasked with reporting to city council.

Over the course of her research, Williams learned that there are 43 different committees and boards connected to council.

She also learned that of the approximately 170 individuals who sit on all 43 committees, only 61 of those individuals were women — roughly 36 per cent.

Williams, who is the scholarly communications librarian at the University of Windsor's Leddy Library, outlined her methodology in a July 22, 2019 blog post.

"While the City of Windsor's Open Data Portal has a spreadsheet of the contact information for the elected officials of the city, the membership of all of the advisory boards, agencies, committees and commissions are spread around the City of Windsor website," she wrote. "So I tried to bring the information together in a table."

Using publicly available data, Williams organized the city's various committee members into a table and organized that data into a graph.

Some committees with more women than men

Though most boards featured more men than women, Williams said some committees, like the Community Public Art Advisory Committee, featured more women than men.

"But in general, it is much more skewed towards men," said Williams, adding the "political and the more infrastructure-based committees" seemed to feature more men than women.

Despite the rigourous compilation of data, Williams told CBC News, she's not prepared to draw any conclusions.

"One of the things that is interesting though about these committees is that they're generally appointed by city council," she said. "So there is a possibility of a city council, when the next round of committees are being made up, that they can be more conscious in having better gender equity going forward."

... The first step we have to do is let them that that opportunity is there ... - Mita Williams, scholarly communications librarian, University of Windsor's Leddy Library

Still, she said part of the reason why she organized this data was to encourage women in the community to put their names forward for consideration.

"If we want to get more of a participation rate that better reflects the people who live in Windsor, the first step we have to do is let them know that that opportunity is there … and then to encourage them," said Williams.

She added her findings were published before the next council race and before a major appointment schedule in order to inform residents about the opportunities available with the municipal government.

"Once that opportunity comes, where they can apply for membership, they have a really good understanding of what's involved," said Williams.

'If you think you can contribute, step up'

For her part, Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac — the only woman on Windsor city council — said anyone looking to contribute to their community should find a way to do so.

"If you think you can contribute, step up," said Gignac.

Gignac began her journey through local politics as a parent organizer at her children's elementary school.

She later ran for school board, eventually successfully claiming a seat as a city councillor. Gignac won her fifth council term in 2018.

Ward 6 Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac says she'd like to see more women occupying municipal governance positions. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"When I ran for the school board, it was simply because there were issues that I thought were important and people were encouraging me to participate at that level," said Gignac.

As a councillor, Gignac is also responsible for selecting successful applicants to serve on various municipal committees and boards.

"There have always been hundreds of people who have applied to sit on all of those boads," said Gignac. "What we look for are people that will bring something to that particular committee table, that will be able to contribute."

She added it's not true that Windsor city council's male members tend to look for men to appoint to boards and committees.

"In my experience, we're looking for definitely the skills that people would bring to the table," said Gignac.

"If people have participated in the committee in some way, if they've appeared as delegations, if they've come to council meetings and there's been exposure, if there are group in the city that they've participated in, and we know that they have skills … then a debate happens around the table and we appoint what we think are the best people."

According to Gignac, more women candidates are applying to sit on committees and boards.

"There is no question in my mind I would like to definitely see more women on council, and I've always encouraged women to run for council," said Gignac, pointing to the city's police chief, city clerk, the head of the utilities commission, head of social services and head of the city's legal department as examples of female representation.

"I am very pleased with the representation that we're seeing at the city level. Do I want to see more? You're darn right I do. But that means you have to present yourself," said Gignac.

"You have to make sure that your education and the things that you have experienced gives you the skills to be able to apply for positions."