Skip to Main Content
Woman rescued from balcony in east Windsor fire

Woman rescued from balcony in east Windsor fire

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services responded to a second-floor fire in a seniors building at Rivard Avenue and Tecumseh Road Tuesday morning.

The fire was in a seniors building

CBC News ·
A fire at a seniors building at Rivard and Tecumseh garnered a heavy response from emergency officials. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services responded to a second-floor fire in a seniors building at Rivard Avenue and Tecumseh Road Tuesday morning.

The fire was contained to one unit. Fire officials rescued a woman off her balcony and she was taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

Firefighters on site told CBC Windsor when they arrived flames were shooting out the unit window. 

The building was not evacuated — residents "sheltered in place in their units," tweeted the fire service.

A woman had to be rescued from her second-story balcony after a fire broke out in her unit. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

Two Windsor fire investigators will attend to determine the cause of the fire.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us