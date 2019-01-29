Woman rescued from balcony in east Windsor fire

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services responded to a second-floor fire in a seniors building at Rivard Avenue and Tecumseh Road Tuesday morning.

The fire was contained to one unit. Fire officials rescued a woman off her balcony and she was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

When <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorFire1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorFire1</a> arrived to this senior’s building at Tecumseh & Rivard, flames were shooting out this window. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcwindsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcwindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/bgJyQ8zW5Y">pic.twitter.com/bgJyQ8zW5Y</a> —@AngelicaHaggert

Firefighters on site told CBC Windsor when they arrived flames were shooting out the unit window.

The building was not evacuated — residents "sheltered in place in their units," tweeted the fire service.

A woman had to be rescued from her second-story balcony after a fire broke out in her unit. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

Two Windsor fire investigators will attend to determine the cause of the fire.