Woman ran down a teenager she knows, say Windsor police

A deliberate crash — which has left a teenager with life-threatening injuries — seems to have stemmed from an earlier altercation, police say.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Windsor police responded to an assault call on the east end of the city. A 33-year-old woman told officers she had been assaulted by a 16-year-old male that she knew.

The teen had already left the scene and the woman declined to provide a statement, leaving in a red Dodge Nitro.

A short while later, police responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Hawthorne Drive. Officers observed a male teenager pinned against a building. They recognized the vehicle and driver from the previous call.

Conversations with witnesses led officers to believe the teen had been struck on purpose and the 33-year-old was arrested. She has been charged with attempted murder.

The major crime branch is actively investigating.