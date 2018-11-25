Woman hospitalized after she re-entered home to rescue dog from fire

Provincial Fire Investigations are looking into a structure fire at a Windsor home on Pillette Road, near South National Street.

Windsor Fire and Police responded to multiple 911 calls in relation to the fire just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

"It is believed that the lone female occupant discovered the fire, self-evacuated, but then re-entered the structure while the fire was occurring to retrieve a dog," said Jason Williams, an investigator with the Fire Marshal's office.

The resident did suffer burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital.

Officials say one woman was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

The fire was deemed accidental by officials, due to a pot on the stove that was left unattended.

Now, investigators are working to determine if there were any working smoke alarms in the house at the time of the fire.

"If there is a fire detected in your dwelling, do not re-enter the — whatever the structure may be — after the fire has been discovered. Evacuate and wait for the arrival of emergency services," Williams said.

He also stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms.