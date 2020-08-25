'Dead' woman found to be breathing at Detroit funeral home
A lawyer for the woman's family said she opened her eyes before being embalmed
Officials say a young woman who had been declared dead was discovered still alive at a Detroit funeral home.
A lawyer hired by Timesha Beauchamp's family says she opened her eyes as she was about to be embalmed.
The bizarre events occurred Sunday in Southfield, Michigan, where first responders spent 30 minutes trying to revive the 20-year-old woman.
The body was released to Beauchamp's family.
But then came a startling discovery at the James H. Cole funeral home — Beauchamp was still alive more than an hour
later.
Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says staff would have "begun draining her blood."
Beauchamp is in critical condition at a hospital.
