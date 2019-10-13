Elderly woman in wheelchair dies after hit-and-run in Leamington store parking lot

Police in Leamington are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle struck an 85-year-old woman in a wheelchair, who later died of her injuries.

On Wednesday, police said a gold coloured vehicle struck the woman, who was in her electric wheelchair, and fled the scene. It happened just before 10 a.m. near the exit of the Real Canadian Superstore on Talbot Street East in Leamington.

The OPP have identified the victim as Joyce Morency.

Police said Morency fell out of her wheelchair. They say the vehicle -- which investigators describe as gold in colour, similar to a Buick Rendevous -- took off westbound on Talbot Street East.

The victim was taken to hospital with what were originally thought to be non-life threatening injuries. However, police have said Morency has since died.

The OPP is asking witnesses to come forward and for businesses to check surveillance cameras in the area for anything that may assist in the investigation.