Windsor woman dies 12 days after two-car collision

A 69-year-old woman died Feb. 26, 12 days after a collision sent her to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Karen Kelly, a long-time member of Lakeshore St. Andrews Church, was involved in a collision Feb. 14 at the corner of George Avenue and Reginald Street. Her funeral was held Tuesday.

The other driver allegedly fled the scene but was arrested early the next morning and charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police have not commented on whether charges will be upgraded now that Kelly has died.