Woman calls 911 after being on hold too long, police say
No legal action will be taken against the caller
Chatham-Kent police are reminding the public that 911 is strictly for emergencies, after a woman called the emergency line Thursday to complain that she had been on hold with a local business too long.
"She actually thought we could help her get through to a local business faster," said Const. Renee Cowell with Chatham police.
Cowell said the woman was told she would need to continue calling the business to try and get through to them.
"Our dispatchers are trained professionals ready to help in any emergency, but that's only when people use the system correctly," said Cowell. "Unfortunately, that was not the case today."
Today, a woman called 911 as she was tired of being on hold with a local business & listening to their music. She thought we could help her get through to them faster. Plz remember that 911 calls are for those who need immediate help from Police, Fire or EMS. <a href="https://t.co/k7FHYVXFUh">pic.twitter.com/k7FHYVXFUh</a>—@CKPSMedia
Cowell added there will be no legal action taken against the caller, because it may discourage others from calling 911 for actual emergencies.
"The point of releasing the call is really to educate the public. We want to remind everyone that 911 calls are for those who need immediate help from police, fire, [or] EMS."
