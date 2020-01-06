Windsor minor hockey coach with U.S. criminal record suspended again

A Windsor Minor Hockey Association (WMHA) coach with a criminal record in the U.S. has once again been suspended.

Josh Pinese, acting interim president with the WMHA, confirmed Stanley "Trent" Norris's latest suspension.

Norris, an assistant coach with the WMHA, was previously suspended in November 2019 pending an investigation by the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA), after media reports revealed he had outstanding warrants in Michigan and a felony conviction in Florida.

Norris was reinstated in December 2019, after the OMHA's review.

"Based on all facts, the OMHA criminal record check policy, along with the Ontario Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada guidelines, allow him to serve with the WMHA and all member associations of the OMHA going forward," said the OMHA in a previous statement.

Almost half of the WMHA board's resigned or were removed from their positions last November, following media reports that some leaders of the organization had already known about Norris's criminal history in the U.S. before his record became public knowledge in Canada.

The WMHA board since made changes to the way it operates, including allowing parents to vote for board members, as well as establishing term limits for members who serve.