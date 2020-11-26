Harrow metal manufactures fined $40K after worker's injury requires surgery

The Ministry of Labour has fined a Harrow businesses $40,000 after a worker was injured after coming into contact with a cutting blade.

Metal manufacturers Delta Wire & Manufacturing pleaded guilty to the charges.

On Oct. 29, 2018, one of the company's workers was injured while operating a shear cutter. Under the law, the machine's cutting blade was supposed to be protected.

A shearing cutter takes large metal sheets and cuts them into smaller sizes. A release from the Ministry of Labour said the cutter had a home-made clamp-down device to hold the material in place before starting to cut. For the metal to be cut, the worker had to continually move and be re-positioned the larger piece of metal as the smaller pieces are cut off, as the sheet would jam if it was fed under the clamp-down device.

According to the Ministry of Labour investigation, while the blade had a guard, the home-made clamp-down device allowed for a gap of about four inches. That gap allowed access to the moving blade.

When the worker tried to unjam a metal sheet they accidentally triggered the machinery to start and the worker was injured and required surgery.

The factory pleaded guilty and was fined. The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge, which is required under law. The money goes toward a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

Legally, the company is listed as Amer-Can Investments in partnership with C & C Canadian Holdings as Delta Wire & Manufacturing.