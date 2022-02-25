Winter weather causing delays and some school bus cancellations
OPP say they are responding to several collisions on Hwy 401
Winter weather is causing some school bus cancellations, and other traffic delays.
Many school bus routes have been affected by the snow in Windsor-Essex Friday morning.
As of 7:45 a.m., more than 25 routes were affected, and at least five routes have been cancelled for the following schools:
- Sandwich Secondary School
- Sandwich West School
- Holy Cross
- Assumption College high school and middle school
- École élémentaire Louise-Charron
An updated list of school bus cancellations can be found here.
On the roads, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that drivers who have been in collisions should be careful not to stand on lanes with traffic.
The OPP say there have been several collisions on Highway 401 and Highway 403 Friday morning.
No closures have been reported, except for the on-ramp from Essex County Road 42 to westbound Highway 401, which closed at around 6 p.m. Thursday night, because of a tractor trailer blocking the route.
Environment Canada has ended a winter weather travel advisory for the region.
