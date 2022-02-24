Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Snow expected overnight, prompting winter weather travel advisory

Snow is on the way for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton and elsewhere in southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says 5 to 10 cm of snow expected overnight

CBC News ·
Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory, as snow is expected Thursday night into Friday morning in the region. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Snow is on the way for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton and elsewhere in southwestern Ontario. 

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory Thursday morning. 

The weather authority expects about 5 to 10 cm of snow accumulation, starting Thursday night and into Friday morning. 

Local blowing snow is expected as a low pressure system moves across the province. 

Environment Canada said driving conditions could be hazardous, and drivers should plan their travel ahead of time. 

When visibility is reduced, drivers should slow down and watch for any tail lights ahead, said Environment Canada. 

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now