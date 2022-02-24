Snow expected overnight, prompting winter weather travel advisory

Snow is on the way for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton and elsewhere in southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory Thursday morning.

The weather authority expects about 5 to 10 cm of snow accumulation, starting Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Local blowing snow is expected as a low pressure system moves across the province.

Environment Canada said driving conditions could be hazardous, and drivers should plan their travel ahead of time.

When visibility is reduced, drivers should slow down and watch for any tail lights ahead, said Environment Canada.

More from CBC Windsor: