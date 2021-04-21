Winter weather advisory in effect for southwestern Ontario

Canada's weather authority has issued a snow advisory for much of southwestern Ontario Monday.

According to Environment Canada, the region could see about 5 to 10 cm of snow by Monday evening.

Snow is expected to begin Monday morning, and is expected to dissipate around midnight.

Snow falls on Windsor Monday Duration 0:52 Snowfall in Windsor Monday didn't stop some from enjoying the winter weather. 0:52

The advisory is due to reduced visibility expected for drivers on the roads. Environment Canada warns drivers to pay attention to the situation on roadways, and plan accordingly if conditions worsen.

The advisory is in effect for most of southwestern Ontario, including Windsor and Essex County, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Elgin and Norfolk.

Snow squall and extreme cold warnings have also been issued for other parts of the province.

More from CBC Windsor: