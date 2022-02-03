Schools closed today: The latest on the winter storm hitting Windsor

The latest:

Roads are slippery and there's blowing snow. Accidents have been reported on the 401.

Section of Hwy 401 closed between Tilbury and Victoria, say OPP due to collision involving 12 vehicles.

WestJet suspends all flights out of Pearson on Friday saying weather situation across Canada "unlike anything we've experienced."

School boards across southwestern Ontario are closed to students Friday.

Windsor-Essex schools are closed Friday, Dec. 23 due to a major winter storm hitting the region.

In tweets, both the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the Greater Essex County District School Board announced schools and childcare centres will be closed for the day.

All schools and administrative offices of the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence are closed today also.

School in Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent are also closed, as well as many across Ontario due to the weather.

Transit Windsor buses are running, but they may be delayed.

If the power or data on your device is low, get your storm updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of a major storm hitting southwestern Ontario Friday and Saturday, bringing snow and icy conditions.

Wind chill values are expected to dip below -20 later on Friday.

Wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h and approximately five to 15 centimetres of snow is expected, creating blizzard-like conditions.

Despite the range of snowfall in the forecast, a warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC, says the amount of snow that expected in Windsor will be on the lighter side.

"Fifteen centimetres is probably high," said Peter Kimbell. "I think five is a better estimate. It's not going to be a lot of snow but the wind is going to be very strong. It will be blowing around, reducing visibility to be very low at times."

A flood watch is also in effect for the Township of Pelee and the islands within the western basin of Lake Erie, according to the Essex Region Conservation Authority. ECCC says strong winds are expected to cause waves as high as seven metres.

Here is what you need to know about how the weather is affecting Windsor.

What's happening with the roads?

Rainfall on Thursday was expected to cause flash freezing and make road surfaces slippery. The City of Windsor said it will salt surfaces as needed and is encouraging drivers to be patient behind any snowplows clearing roads.

"We're just gonna keep the main route safe and make sure that everything's moving," said Phong Nguy, manager of operations for Public Works at the City of Windsor. "If you don't have to go anywhere, please stay home and make sure that things are safe."

Ontario Provincial Police have tweeted there is road closure on Highway 401 east bound between Tilbury and London following multiple collisions involving 12 vehicles.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 401 between Tilbury and Victoria are closed, OPP say in a tweet.

What's open and what's closed?

Both the Greater Essex County District School Board and Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board have closed schools, administration buildings, and child care centres for the day.

Schools in Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent are also closed.

The University of Windsor and St. Clair College have already closed as part of their holiday break. Both schools will re-open on Jan. 3 for the winter semester.

Community centres and arenas will be closed on Saturday as part of their holiday break. Lanspeary will re-open on Monday, but every other facility will re-open on Tuesday.

The H4 day program will be open during regular hours on Saturday.

WestJet cancels flights out of B.C. and Ontario

WestJet says it is cancelling flights out of B.C. and Ontario due to winter storms ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

In a statement on Thursday night, the airline said the cancellations will affect 126 flights at five airports in B.C. and 140 flights at five airports in Ontario and Quebec.

WestJet said it made the decision because of "prolonged and extreme weather events" across Canada.

"We sincerely apologize for the continued disruption many have or will experience and appreciate your continued patience and understanding," Diederik Pen, WestJet's chief operations officer, said in the statement.

Should I travel for Christmas?

"Once the snow comes, it's going to be sticking around through the rest of Friday continuing through Saturday with those very strong gusts continuing as well," said Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist with ECCC. "[This will create] very difficult conditions on the roads and on the sidewalks if you're a pedestrian."

Flisfeder said driving conditions on Sunday will be better, but some potentially lingering flurries and reduced, but still gusty, winds will make road conditions on Sunday not good either.

The Essex County OPP has issued winter travel tips ahead of the storm. The police service recommends anyone travelling have winter tires, check the weather forecast before travelling, clean any ice and snow from all areas of your vehicle, turn off cruise control, drive according to the conditions and have an emergency kit handy.

"Be prepared for the unexpected," said Inspector Angela Ferguson, Essex County OPP detachment commander. "Give yourself some extra time if possible and remember, road safety is everyone's responsibility. We want everyone to get to their destination safely this holiday season."

Transit Windsor will be operating on Saturday, albeit on its Sunday schedule, except for Transway 1A and Route 518X.