Heavy snowfall expected this week, region under winter storm watch

Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton are under a winter storm watch this week.

Environment Canada estimates 20 to 30 cm of snow will hit the region by Friday.

Rain Tuesday night will begin to turn to snow by Wednesday afternoon, according to the weather authority.

Snow is expected to be very heavy at times and wind gusts could reach 50 to 70 km/hr.

The snow is expected to taper off by Friday.

On Tuesday, Essex County OPP warned drivers to take extra caution on the roads, as the snow hits the region.

Police say drivers should properly maintain their vehicles, check road conditions while planning any trips, and to drive slowly and defensively when snow is on the roadways.

OPP are urging the public not to call the Provincial Communications Centre for road or weather conditions. OPP say police do not provide this information, and callers tie up the phonelines that are meant for use in emergency situations.

