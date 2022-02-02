School buses in Windsor-Essex cancelled, winter storm warning in effect for the region

All school buses in Windsor-Essex are cancelled Wednesday morning, as a winter weather warning is in effect for the region.

According to Bus Kids Windsor-Essex, no buses are running. Buses are also cancelled in Chatham-Kent and Lambton, except for Zone 8 in Chatham.

Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, and Sarnia-Lambton are under a winter storm warning, according to Environment Canada.

Hazardous winter conditions, including up to 30 centimetres of snow and winds gusting to 60 km/hr, are expected by Thursday night.

Rain will begin to turn to snow by Wednesday morning, according to the weather authority.

The snow is expected to taper off on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, Essex County OPP warned drivers to take extra caution on the roads, as the snow hits the region.

Police say drivers should properly maintain their vehicles, check road conditions while planning any trips, and to drive slowly and defensively when snow is on the roadways.

OPP are urging the public not to call the Provincial Communications Centre for road or weather conditions. OPP say police do not provide this information, and callers tie up the phone lines that are meant for use in emergency situations.

More to come.