Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton areas, with hazardous conditions expected on Thursday.

The weather agency said the warning is in effect for:

Chatham-Kent

Rondeau Park

Windsor

Leamington

Essex County

Sarnia — Petrolia — Western Lambton County

Watford — Pinery Park — Eastern Lambton County

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Thursday night, with precipitation expected to begin as rain on Wednesday evening.

That will shift to freezing rain, possibly mixed with ice pellets, on Thursday morning, and snow on Thursday afternoon.

Up to five millimetres of ice, and 20 centimetres of snow, is expected, Environment Canada said, along with reduced visibility and slippery surfaces.

Environment Canada warned of slippery roads, highways, walkways and parking lots, and low visibility due to blowing snow.

Residents are advised to take extra care while walking or driving in the areas under the winter storm warning.