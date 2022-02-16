Winter storm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia
Heavy snow, freezing rain expected on Thursday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton areas, with hazardous conditions expected on Thursday.
The weather agency said the warning is in effect for:
- Chatham-Kent
- Rondeau Park
- Windsor
- Leamington
- Essex County
- Sarnia — Petrolia — Western Lambton County
- Watford — Pinery Park — Eastern Lambton County
Environment Canada said a low-pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Thursday night, with precipitation expected to begin as rain on Wednesday evening.
That will shift to freezing rain, possibly mixed with ice pellets, on Thursday morning, and snow on Thursday afternoon.
Up to five millimetres of ice, and 20 centimetres of snow, is expected, Environment Canada said, along with reduced visibility and slippery surfaces.
Environment Canada warned of slippery roads, highways, walkways and parking lots, and low visibility due to blowing snow.
Residents are advised to take extra care while walking or driving in the areas under the winter storm warning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?