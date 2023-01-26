Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent schools are open after Wednesday snow storm

Windsor is clearing up after yesterday's snow storm. More snow is in the forecast for the rest of the week, but Environment Canada has ended the snowfall warning it issued for the region on Sunday.

All regional school boards are open with buses running in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent counties.

University of Windsor's campus is open and classes are running on schedule. St. Clair College is also open today and running on schedule, after classes were cancelled at 3 p.m. yesterday, allowing students to enjoy the snow.

Snow days off ☃️ <a href="https://t.co/YJaLqS95tb">pic.twitter.com/YJaLqS95tb</a> —@SaintsGamingCA

The snow storm knocked out power for hundreds of Enwin Utilities Ltd. customers in Windsor yesterday, with Windsor's Forest Glade neighbourhoood not having its power restored until 5:12 a.m. Thursday. Other neighbourhoods impacted were Tecumseh Lauzon, Riverside and East Riverside.

There are currently no reported power outages in the city.

Windsor Police say they responded to "multiple accidents in the area of Howard Avenue at Division Road" last night, which closed northbound traffic on Howard Avenue. They warned residents to be careful on icy roads and reported that no one was injured.

All lanes are now clear.<br><br>Main roadways are clear after yesterday's snow, but you still may encounter some icy sections today. Take your time and drive with care. ^sd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EssexCtyOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EssexCtyOPP</a> <a href="https://t.co/5lrA55xKcU">https://t.co/5lrA55xKcU</a> —@OPP_WR

Ontario Provincial Police West Region say there was a crash on Highway 401 around 7 a.m., with no injuries. OPP says the lanes are now clear, but ask drivers to watch out for icy patches on the road this morning.