Winter storm 'likely' for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent: Environment Canada
A winter storm is 'likely' to roll into Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
Total snowfall amounts could reach 10 to 25 cm by Thursday morning
A winter storm is "likely" to roll into Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
The weather authority issued a special statement, saying that a winter storm from a "Texas Low" is likely to affect much of southern Ontario.
Snow is expected to hit southwestern Ontario during the morning hours Wednesday, with total snowfall amounts possibly reaching 10 to 25 cm by Thursday morning.
"Motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions due to low visibilities in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow," the statement reads.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.