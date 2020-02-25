Winter storm 'likely' for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent: Environment Canada

A winter storm is "likely" to roll into Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather authority issued a special statement, saying that a winter storm from a "Texas Low" is likely to affect much of southern Ontario.

Snow is expected to hit southwestern Ontario during the morning hours Wednesday, with total snowfall amounts possibly reaching 10 to 25 cm by Thursday morning.

"Motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions due to low visibilities in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow," the statement reads.

