Winter isn't over yet: spring temps won't come until mid-March says climatologist

March has come in like a lamb, with a weekend with temperatures forecasted above freezing.

But that's normal — and February was pretty normal too, at least when it comes to the weather.

"You never want to break records in the winter time," said Environment Canada's senior climatologist Dave Phillips.

Windsor did break records on Feb. 7 — for warm weather.

What stood out to him in Windsor-Essex for February was that we had some spring and some winter.

"There were 15 melting days and 13 all-freeze days. Rain was more than normal, snow was a little less," said Phillips.

Temperature-wise, February was pretty close to normal.

Phillips said it's the "sweet zone" around the freezing mark that causes problems — it's not necessarily about what falls from the sky but about what happens to it on the ground.

Environment Canada climatologist Dave Phillips said February wasn't that remarkable. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"Everybody wants their misery to complain about," said Phillips. "People right now are thinking enough is enough."

This week's above-freezing temperatures may be the last time we're above freezing for the beginning of March, according to Phillips.

"Even though the month has changed, we can't think the weather will change. We're going to ease into this."

Phillips expects the turnaround to come mid-March — but points out more than 15 per cent of the area's annual snowfall comes in March.