Longtime Windsor Star columnist Anne Jarvis reflects on retirement

After working for the Windsor Star for 32 years, longtime columnist Anne Jarvis has retired.

Jarvis's final column appeared in the paper and its online edition last week.

On Monday, the journalist spoke with Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette about her plans to retire.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity and length.

Why did you decide to retire now?

I guess I just needed a break. The last two years especially had been very intense with the pandemic, and I think I just needed a break. I think that's that's pretty much it.

It's my understanding it got far too intense recently, is that right?

I thought about retiring before that, but yes, there were threats against me, although I have to say it wasn't the first time. The criticism was getting pretty harsh amid the pandemic, not just for me but for reporters across the country covering this, especially during the recent protests.

But in this job you do draw criticism because people disagree with you, and that's fine, it's just not fine when you cross the line, threaten people. It was a series of phone calls saying that there were messages left on my voicemail saying things like my days were numbered, and I was going to pay for opposing the the protests, that sort of thing.

A columnist, by definition, doesn't get to sit on the fence. He or she is expected to take a position. What is that like?

It's really a lot of fun but it's also very difficult. I mean nobody who covers the news is completely objective, we all have feelings about what we think about any given issue. So to be able to take a position and defend it, it's really great to be engaged that way. But it's also putting yourself out there, which I think is probably the biggest thing that I had to get used to when I became a columnist. You're putting yourself out there every day, a lot of people read you and lots of people agree and lots of people disagree. So you really need to to do your homework, to be prepared, to research, to talk to people. And then you just need to feel comfortable coming to a conclusion about what your position is and defending that.

What did you like about the job?

Oh, I liked everything about the job, it was a fantastic job. You're paid to be engaged with the community, to talk to all kinds of people, from the mayor and councillors all the way down to regular people who make all kinds of contributions to this community every day and are involved with the issues in this community every day. And and then you get to write what your position is, right, what your two cents is. I mean, it's a great job.

You wrote your last column last week, but I want to get a bit more of Anne Jarvis's opinion. As you retire, what do you make of the state of the City of Windsor right now?

I think the city is in a really good position. A lot of good things are happening in Windsor — we're planning a new hospital, we're looking at a new national urban park in the Ojibway area, we're looking at saving Ojibway shores, our downtown and historic core neighbourhoods are coming back, we're seeing the revitalization downtown and in Ford City. And we are we are potentially a leader in the new industry, the new auto industry — electric vehicles and batteries, we're a leading contender to get a battery plant production plant. There are a lot of good things happening in Windsor now.