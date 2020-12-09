Windsor-Essex sees record 127 cases of COVID-19
Health officials say 27-year-old man has died due to COVID-19
Windsor-Essex is reporting a record 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as it faces the possibility of further restrictions to curb the dramatic spread of the virus.
It's only the second time the region has had a triple-digit daily increase.
Health officials also announced that a 27-year-old man with no underlying health conditions has died of COVID-19.
"This is a record that we have never achieved, even with the largest farm outbreak," said Windsor-Essex County Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, adding the farm outbreak last summer saw roughly 180 cases diagnosed over two days.
Asked about what he felt when he learned about the record increase new cases, Ahmed said "I'll just be honest and blunt.
"I said to [WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette], 'let's just close out office and go home.' There's nothing we can do. It seems like it's just non-stop," Ahmed said.
The young male who died was admitted to hospital on Dec. 4 and died just four days later on Tuesday, according to Ahmed.
"This announcement of this death is difficult," said Marentette, her voice filled with emotion. "I have a daughter that's the same age."
"It's the messaging that we say every day. I feel like a broken record and it's heartbreaking. I can't imagine what the family's going through."
The man is the second person in their 20s to die of COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Ahmed said he is begging residents to follow COVID-19 public health measures.
"I would want to assume every person that I'm meeting right now could be a COVID-positive person," he said. "What am I doing to protect myself, protect my own family?"
Ahmed also called for the federal government to tighten restrictions at the U.S. border, which is already closed for non-essential visits.
He said it should be open solely for health care workers and transportation of goods.
Snapshot of the pandemic in Windsor-Essex
The new cases announced Wednesday bring the cumulative case total to 4,238. Eighty-five people have died due to COVID-19 in the region.
Of the 127 new cases announced on Wednesday, 20 are close contacts of confirmed cases, one is a local health-care worker, three were community acquired, one is an agrifarm worker and 102 are still being investigated.
Thirty-three people are in hospital, with nine in the intensive care unit.
There are 556 active cases in Windsor-Essex — with 19 outbreaks.
The outbreaks include two at hospitals, Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare hospital and Windsor Regional Hospital.
There are nine workplace outbreaks:
- Two in Leamington's agriculture sector
- One in Kingsville's agriculture sector
- One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector
- One in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector
- One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector
- One in Windsor's manufacturing sector
- One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector
- One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector
One community outbreak, at Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor, remains active.
School outbreaks are active at General Brock Public School and Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus.
There are six COVID-19 outbreaks at seven long-term care and retirement homes:
- Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor with one staff case.
- Chartwell St. Clair Beach in Tecumseh with nine resident cases.
- Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh with two staff cases
- Leamington Mennonite in Leamington with two staff cases.
- Chartwell Royal Oak Residence in Kingsville with two staff cases.
- Riverside Place in Windsor with 17 resident cases and four staff cases.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.