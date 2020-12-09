Windsor-Essex sees record 127 cases of COVID-19

Windsor-Essex is reporting a record 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as it faces the possibility of further restrictions to curb the dramatic spread of the virus.

It's only the second time the region has had a triple-digit daily increase.

Health officials also announced that a 27-year-old man with no underlying health conditions has died of COVID-19.

"This is a record that we have never achieved, even with the largest farm outbreak," said Windsor-Essex County Health Unit medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, adding the farm outbreak last summer saw roughly 180 cases diagnosed over two days.

Asked about what he felt when he learned about the record increase new cases, Ahmed said "I'll just be honest and blunt.

"I said to [WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette], 'let's just close out office and go home.' There's nothing we can do. It seems like it's just non-stop," Ahmed said.

The young male who died was admitted to hospital on Dec. 4 and died just four days later on Tuesday, according to Ahmed.

"This announcement of this death is difficult," said Marentette, her voice filled with emotion. "I have a daughter that's the same age."

"It's the messaging that we say every day. I feel like a broken record and it's heartbreaking. I can't imagine what the family's going through."

The man is the second person in their 20s to die of COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Ahmed said he is begging residents to follow COVID-19 public health measures.

"I would want to assume every person that I'm meeting right now could be a COVID-positive person," he said. "What am I doing to protect myself, protect my own family?"

Ahmed also called for the federal government to tighten restrictions at the U.S. border, which is already closed for non-essential visits.

He said it should be open solely for health care workers and transportation of goods.

Snapshot of the pandemic in Windsor-Essex

The new cases announced Wednesday bring the cumulative case total to 4,238. Eighty-five people have died due to COVID-19 in the region.

Of the 127 new cases announced on Wednesday, 20 are close contacts of confirmed cases, one is a local health-care worker, three were community acquired, one is an agrifarm worker and 102 are still being investigated.

Thirty-three people are in hospital, with nine in the intensive care unit.

There are 556 active cases in Windsor-Essex — with 19 outbreaks.

The outbreaks include two at hospitals, Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare hospital and Windsor Regional Hospital.

There are nine workplace outbreaks:

Two in Leamington's agriculture sector

One in Kingsville's agriculture sector

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector

One in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector

One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector

One community outbreak, at Victoria Manor Supportive Living in Windsor, remains active.

School outbreaks are active at General Brock Public School and Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics Campus.

There are six COVID-19 outbreaks at seven long-term care and retirement homes: