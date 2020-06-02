Lake Erie North Shore wineries finding new ways to attract customers as tourism is down

May to October is normally the busiest time for tourism in Windsor-Essex. Now, with the American border closed to non-essential travel and many Ontarians remaining closer to home, local wineries have had to come up with inventive ways to attract customers.

At Colchester Ridge Estate Winery (CREW) customers are only allowed in the front foyer to order wine and there are no wine tastings allowed — so general manager Michelle Turnbull started doing virtual wine tastings.

"They've really taken to it. We've gained some new weekly customers," she said.

Her videos are part learning about the wine, part humour. In one of her videos she sings 'Baby Got Back' by Sir-Mix-a-Lot, but changed the lyrics to wine references.

CREW has started weekly packages featuring their wines, along with complementary cheese, jam, and bread. Turnbull uses the videos, posted on Facebook, to educate about the weekly choices.

"What we really like to do is engage and educate and get people trying a little bit of everything," she said.

Down the road is North 42 Degrees Estate Winery and Bistro 42. Their new chef, who began during the pandemic, is offering takeout from Thursday through Sunday, just as many restaurants are doing.

"Pastas are made in-house as it's always been. Gnocchi is made in-house. All the breads are made in house. And we're using as much local and fresh as possible right now," said Suzanne Dajczak, vice president of North 42.

The winery updated its website to enable online sales and also offer curbside pick-up. Customers can also enter the winery, but with some restrictions for physical distancing and product safety.

"We've marked out which way to walk and even into the lavender store," said Dajczak. "If you want to pick up some other items in the winery that are more retail related not just wine, we reorganized so that you don't pick them up yourself."

On a regular Saturday or Sunday this wine tasting bar at North 42 Degrees Estate Winery would be full, but the pandemic means less foot traffic so the company has had to expand its online presence. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

As tourism continues to stall, Melissa Muscedere, president of the industry group EPIC (Essex Pelee Island Coast) Wineries, said they have to find ways to adapt.

"A lot of wineries ... essentially all pivoted, so we have all been doing curbside and delivery," she said.

Some wineries didn't have web sites before the pandemic and had to update or create an online presence.

"Online sales have probably been our biggest revenue generator," Muscedere said.

The winery now has arrows pointing in one direction it wants customers to walk. The location is partially open, but there is still no wine tasting or dining in. 0:34

Spring to autumn is the biggest tourist time for wineries in the region. Generally Saturdays and Sundays were the most-attended days. Muscedere said much of the wine tourism would also create spin-off benefits to other businesses, as winery customers would also eat at local restaurants and stay in B&Bs or local hotels. She says many in the area are suffering from the lack of tourism.

According to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island more than five-million people a year typically visit Windsor-Essex. About 40 per cent of the wine visitors are from out-of-town and 60 per cent are local. On average, a local visitor goes to three wineries per trip, spending about $45 per winery. Out-of-towners spend about $300 per trip.

Tourism funding

Ottawa is earmarking millions of dollars to promote holiday travel inside Canada as it seeks to help the tourism industry weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding announced by Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly on May 31 include $30 million originally intended to attract foreign visitors through the federal tourism marketing agency, Destination Canada. That money has been redirected to domestic tourism.

North 42 winery along with others in the Lake Erie North Shore area are selling wine online, some are offering delivery or curbside pick-up. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The ministry says the money will be used to help provinces and territories encourage Canadians to discover their "own backyard" as the country's international borders remain largely closed due to COVID-19.

The government is also setting aside around $40 million so tourism agencies in southern and northern Ontario, as well as western Canada, can adapt their operations to the pandemic, particularly as the summer tourist season approaches.

"The exact amounts that will be distributed to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and Tourism Leamington haven't been determined yet," said Joly's press secretary, Alexander Cohen, in an email.

"The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario will be distributing the money and determining the allocations," he said. "The funding will be used to cover up to 50 per cent of the operational costs of the organizations."