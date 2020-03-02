Second Wineology location suffers fire

A fire broke out Monday morning at the Wineology restaurant on Tecumseh Road East, less than two weeks after another location was gutted by an accidental blaze.

In a Tweet, Tecumseh Fire said they were battling the fire at the Tecumseh Road East location at about 5:30 a.m. Crews reported the fire to be under control at about 6:30 a.m.

On Febraury 20, a fire gutted the Walkerville location of the chain.

Windsor fire crews said the blaze originated in that restaurant's kitchen hood and exhaust system. Damage to the building and its contents was estimated to total $700,000.

Officials said the fire that the Walkerville location was accidental.