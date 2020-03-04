Second Wineology fire intentionally set, OPP search for arson suspect

A fire that broke out Monday at the Wineology restaurant in Tecumseh was intentionally set, say OPP.

OPP are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who is believed to be involved in the arson.

Police and Tecumseh's fire department attended to the scene at the Tecumseh Road East location at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

On Thursday, the office of the Ontario Fire Marshall said that through an investigation, it was determined the fire was intentionally set.

OPP has security footage of a person of interest, and is urging the public to come forward with any information in relation to the fire.

OPP have released this picture of a suspect in relation to a fire at Wineology in Tecumseh. (OPP)

On February 20, a fire gutted the Walkerville location of the chain.

Windsor fire crews said that one originated in the restaurant's kitchen hood and exhaust system. Damage to the building and its contents was estimated at $700,000.

Officials said the fire at the Walkerville location was accidental.