Meet Windsor's 14-year-old Juno Nominee, Krisalyn Bell

Windsor's Krisalyn Bellavance is only 14-years-old and has been nominated for a Juno Award.

The singer and musician is a member of a teen pop/rock group called Girl Pow-R, and they are nominated in the Children's Album of the Year Category.

"We've been working so hard and done so many shows and everything and worked for three years to get where we are now," she said. "So it's just so crazy to see our work kind of paid off."

Bellavance, whose stage name is Krisalyn Bell, said the group's material is meant to deliver positive messages to young girls. She said the group has six original songs on their album This Is Us.

Now, the girl-group is anxiously awaiting this year's award show.

"When I was little I was just a normal kid — well I still am — but I never thought singing would be something I'd be doing," she said. "And now seeing how much I've grown from it, it's really crazy."

Bellavance attends St. Joseph's Catholic High School and frequently travels to Toronto to work on her music.

Singing was something she found after performing at a kids karaoke night.

"I sang Let It Go from Frozen and I didn't know I could sing or anything like that," she said. "And everyone was like 'Wow she's amazing.' After that I just started singing."

Her father, Roger Bellavance, said he's glad to see children being nominated in the category, rather than adults who have created music for children.

"It's very exciting," he said. "All the work she has done in the past is finally paying off."

The Juno Awards show is March 15 in Saskatoon.