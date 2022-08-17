Windsorites spreading love and positivity through handwritten notes
Two Windsorites are trying to make the world a better, kinder place.
What they came up with is Dear Stranger 143.
The pair started an Instagram account showing off the positive messages they give out to strangers.
"We were talking about our dreams, our aspirations, our goals, and we felt so limitless," said co-creator Miranda Daniher. "We thought, 'What if we change the world on a grand scale?' And we said, 'Let's do it.'"
Co-creators Daniher and Danielle Nantais have been friends for more than 10 years. Dear Stranger 143 showcases Daniher and Nantais handing handwritten notes to strangers, all of them ending in '143'. The number symbolizes I love you in pager code.
The notes all feature uplifting and inspirational messages meant to make the days of strangers.
"I try to write words that I think I haven't been told enough in my life or in moments that I needed to hear that," said Nantais. "We all go through things. Sometimes you lose connections with people and that's life. But we just want to let people know, even as strangers, people do care about you. People do love you. And that's us."
Nantais said she's been going through a depression lately, and hopes the Dear Stranger 143 project she's working on with Daniher will help get her through it.
"I don't believe in a coincidence," said Nantais. "We're brought together for a reason. I know I'm meant to do this with her. I'm waiting for it to all come back to me, but I love spreading the light."
"I'd rather show people I love them rather than even be loved at this point because I just want to feel good about what I do," Nantis said.
In less than four months, the duo have amassed more than 143,000 followers on their Instagram account.
"Something that we concluded was the fact that we're both females, that you don't see this happening much with women, definitely is a part of it," said Daniher. "I think the fact that we're alternative-looking; I know sometimes I walk up to people, they look a little scared of me, but once I show the smile, they're like, 'Oh, you're so nice.' I think being a Black gay female, representing that aspect, I think that's totally different and pretty cool."
The pair say their interview with Ryan Seacrest about Dear Stranger 143 has them dreaming big. Daniher says Seacrest wanted them to travel to Los Angeles to spread their messages, and that got the Windsorites looking to travel the world.
"One of our goals is to be able to expand big enough where we can go to other countries, other states, other provinces, to be able to expand," said Daniher. "We've had so many Windsor people tell us how big of an impact it is to see people from their own city making a difference and spreading love and light. Hearing that from your own city and people who live here and experiencing the same upbringing you did means so much."
With files from Nav Nanwa
