Windsor·Video

Coney dogs & Tigers games: What Windsorites miss about crossing the Canada-U.S. border

The U.S. government announced Wednesday that its border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21 The announcement was described as "frustrating" and "disappointing" for some in Windsor who are fully vaccinated and itching to spend some time in the U.S.

U.S. border to remain closed until at least Aug. 21

The Detroit skyline is seen on Jul. 21, 2021. (CBC)

It's been a long time since Windsorites have been able to cross the Canada-U.S. land border to cheer on their favourite Detroit sports team, enjoy their favourite American restaurant or just hang out with their cross-border friends and family. 

The U.S. government announced Wednesday that its border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21. The announcement is described as "frustrating" and "disappointing" for some in Windsor who are fully vaccinated and itching to spend some time in the U.S.

The American order comes only a few days after the Canadian government announced its land border would open to fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens on Aug. 9 and to fully vaccinated travellers from other countries on Sept. 7.

WATCH | These three Windsorites share what they miss most about being able to cross the border.

Here's what these Windsorites miss about crossing the border

2 hours ago
1:03
From enjoying a Coney dog at a Tigers game to meeting friends across the border, Brendan Stevenson, Zainab Taleb and Pat Wilhelm share what they miss most about being able to cross into the U.S. for recreational purposes. 1:03
