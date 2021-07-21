Coney dogs & Tigers games: What Windsorites miss about crossing the Canada-U.S. border

It's been a long time since Windsorites have been able to cross the Canada-U.S. land border to cheer on their favourite Detroit sports team, enjoy their favourite American restaurant or just hang out with their cross-border friends and family.

The U.S. government announced Wednesday that its border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21. The announcement is described as "frustrating" and "disappointing" for some in Windsor who are fully vaccinated and itching to spend some time in the U.S.

The American order comes only a few days after the Canadian government announced its land border would open to fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens on Aug. 9 and to fully vaccinated travellers from other countries on Sept. 7.

WATCH | These three Windsorites share what they miss most about being able to cross the border.