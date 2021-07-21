Coney dogs & Tigers games: What Windsorites miss about crossing the Canada-U.S. border
U.S. border to remain closed until at least Aug. 21
It's been a long time since Windsorites have been able to cross the Canada-U.S. land border to cheer on their favourite Detroit sports team, enjoy their favourite American restaurant or just hang out with their cross-border friends and family.
The U.S. government announced Wednesday that its border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21. The announcement is described as "frustrating" and "disappointing" for some in Windsor who are fully vaccinated and itching to spend some time in the U.S.
The American order comes only a few days after the Canadian government announced its land border would open to fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens on Aug. 9 and to fully vaccinated travellers from other countries on Sept. 7.
WATCH | These three Windsorites share what they miss most about being able to cross the border.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?