Windsorites remember on 100th anniversary of WWI Armistice

Hundreds upon hundreds of Windsorites gathered at the Memorial Cenotaph at City Hall Square for Remembrance Day to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Young families and veterans all came together to observe the parade, a prayer and the last post.

Among them was Audrey Morrison. She likes to mark Remembrance Day each year, but this year is a special one.

"My grandfather was in that war and I think it's very important," she said.

Audrey Morrison's grandfather served in World War I. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It's 100 years, and I'm glad there's so many people out here, it's wonderful," she said, adding that he left his wife and two kids when he went to war. He survived, she added.

More than a thousand people gathered at City Hall Square for the Remembrance Day ceremony. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Windsorite Joe Antal served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in peace time from 1959 to 1970. He said thinking about the conditions under which WWI soldiers served is "mind boggling."

"I'm here today to honour the memory of those who served a hundred years ago and paid the ultimate price so that we can live in this country and have the life and the customs that we enjoy today."

A soldier bows his head during the ceremony. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

George Gall, left, and Joe Antal, right, were at Sunday's ceremony to honour the memories of those who served. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Windsorites gathered at the Memorial Cenotaph to honour the Canadian Military. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Fellow Windsorite George Gall said he has distinct memories of the World War II years in Windsor.

"I was 16 when the war ended but many of my friends did serve," he said.

"I still remember with great fondness and a measure of reverence for the boys and the girls that did serve their country from Windsor."

Veterans were among the Windsorites who attended the Remembrance Day ceremony at City Hall Square. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

He added that this year is an important anniversary.

"It is a very special occasion," he said.

"We see films, and some of the things that went on in the trench warfare, we can only stand in awe and with great thankfulness that these Canadian forces did what they did, and really did Canada so proud, the way they served during that first World War, and subsequent wars."

The sun was shining throughout the ceremony. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Veterans salute during the playing of the Last Post. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)