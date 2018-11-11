Windsorites remember on 100th anniversary of WWI Armistice
Hundreds upon hundreds of Windsorites gathered at the Memorial Cenotaph at City Hall Square for Remembrance Day to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Young families and veterans all came together to observe the parade, a prayer and the last post.
Among them was Audrey Morrison. She likes to mark Remembrance Day each year, but this year is a special one.
"My grandfather was in that war and I think it's very important," she said.
"It's 100 years, and I'm glad there's so many people out here, it's wonderful," she said, adding that he left his wife and two kids when he went to war. He survived, she added.
Windsorite Joe Antal served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in peace time from 1959 to 1970. He said thinking about the conditions under which WWI soldiers served is "mind boggling."
"I'm here today to honour the memory of those who served a hundred years ago and paid the ultimate price so that we can live in this country and have the life and the customs that we enjoy today."
Fellow Windsorite George Gall said he has distinct memories of the World War II years in Windsor.
"I was 16 when the war ended but many of my friends did serve," he said.
"I still remember with great fondness and a measure of reverence for the boys and the girls that did serve their country from Windsor."
He added that this year is an important anniversary.
"It is a very special occasion," he said.
"We see films, and some of the things that went on in the trench warfare, we can only stand in awe and with great thankfulness that these Canadian forces did what they did, and really did Canada so proud, the way they served during that first World War, and subsequent wars."