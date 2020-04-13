Windsorites rally to support new mom following premature birth of daughter during COVID-19

Giving birth in the middle of a pandemic has been nothing short of "emotional" for Windsor woman Nicole Bitzer — but community support has helped to lighten the load.

After her sister asked for help on her behalf on social media, Windsorites donated numerous baby items to help Bitzer in her time of need.

"It just went from something small to like a big forest fire," Bitzer said.

"Puts me in tears actually — tears of joy, relief as well....Now I don't have to worry about anything but getting us healthy, and making sure that everything's okay."

'My miracle baby'

Her daughter Abella was born on Friday, more than a month before her due date, and was delivered by an emergency C-section.

Nicole Bitzer says she's thankful for the community's support. (CBC)

"It was really all of a sudden. I wasn't expecting her this early," Bitzer said.

The new mom said her daughter was in need of a blood transfusion, but that her daughter had progressed very well in the last 72 hours.

"She's my miracle baby," she said.

The birth has left her sore and swollen, but the process of giving birth during COVID-19 has made it that much more trying.

Nicole Bitzer says she likely won't be able to bring her daughter home from the hospital for at least another month. (Jolina Fields/Facebook)

"My daddy was allowed to be there but he wasn't in the operating room," Bitzer explained.

"He was on the outside looking in this little peep hole. He got to see her once when she was fresh, just looking through the incubator, and he hasn't been able to see her at all besides pictures and videos, and it's really hard on him."

Bitzer is the only one allowed to visit her daughter in the newborn intensive care unit, and she might not be able to take her home for at least another month.

"I feel like a new mom all over again. This is a whole new experience I never thought I would experience, actually."

In need of baby items

With the baby arriving earlier than anticipated, Bitzer said it's left her scrambling for items.

Windsorites have been dropping off all kinds of items in support of Nicole Bitzer following the early birth of her child. (Submitted by Jolina Fields)

Abella is her third child — but about a month before she become pregnant with her, Bitzer said she had donated all of her baby items from her first two kids, not expecting to have another baby.

"I had donated everything down to bottles," she said.

The family wasn't able to throw a baby shower for her because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Bitzer is on the Ontario Disability Support Program, making it that much more difficult to access what she needs.

Her sister Jolina Fields stepped up to help by requesting assistance from the Windsor community on social media. Fields asked folks to donate baby items by dropping them off outside of their parents' house, where Bitzer is staying, while she recovers.

"It is absolutely amazing. Every time I check my phone I've got new messages from people that just want to give all kinds of different items," Fields said.

Community members have already dropped off diapers, clothes, and much more.

For Bitzer, the community support has been a "big stress reliever."

"I want to say thank you to everybody who has donated and is working on donating to me. It is very appreciated. My family and I can't be more thankful to everybody."