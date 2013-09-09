Windsorites excited about the return of Zellers
Most stores were originally closed by 2013, but some were kept as liquidation stores
Hudson's Bay Company is reviving the Zellers brand, and Windsorites are feeling nostalgic about its return.
"I think it's very exciting," said Lisanne Tudor. "It brings back some great memories. I hope they bring back the food too because they always had a nice little restaurant there."
"It was a fun place to go as a family," said Tricia Sisson. "You could have a nice break, especially during this time, back-to-school shopping, you didn't have to wait at the food court."
Donna Rivait is happy to hear about the return.
"It was convenient, and the prices were right," said Rivait. "It'd be good to see it come back."
CBC News asked Windsorites if they remembered the Zellers mascot, Zeddy.
"He's aging better than I am," said Judy Cornies. "He looks good."
Hudson's Bay Co. said the focus of the revival will be e-commerce, but there will be a brick-and-mortar footprint within select HBC stores.
It is unknown if the HBC outlet at Devonshire Mall will be one of the stores chosen.
With files from Darrin Di Carlo
