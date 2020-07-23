Windsorites concerned about community spread of COVID-19

The steady increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has some Windsorites concerned, including June Laforet, who wants to see an end to the disease as soon as possible.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 27 new COVID-19 cases for the region on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 14 people contracted the virus from community spread, eight are farm workers, one person is a local health-care worker, and four cases are under investigation.

Laforet said she's upset to see how COVID-19 has changed the way she lives, but is perfectly happy to stay home and keep busy if it will help stop the spread of the disease.

"I get so depressed and sad because you can't do anything you used to, but when you think of the consequences, at least you can afford to be sad and healthy," she said.

The increase in positive cases has made Windsor resident Besnik Osmenha more cautious when he goes out. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Yet, Laforet said she's noticed other people in the community aren't doing their part.

"More and more people aren't doing what they're supposed to and more and more people are going to get sick, and I think it's so terrible," she said.

"I don't want to go out anymore. I'm quite content to stay home ... until it gets more under control. I don't know how long that's going to be, but ... I knit and I keep myself busy."

Tyler Sims, a 15-year-old student, said he's concerned about the growing number of positive cases because he wants to go back to school. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

The increase in case numbers has made Windsor resident Besnik Osmenha more cautious when he goes out.

He said he thought COVID-19 would only last a few months, but doesn't think everyone has been following the rules implemented by the government.

"Most people are doing it, but even the small minority, if they don't, that's why we're still struggling," he said.

Brenda Jones, the owner of Cooleez Ice Cream Parlour, isn't concerned about the increase in positive cases and thinks the city is staying safe. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Local student Tyler Sims, 15, said he's concerned about the growing number of positive cases because he wants to go back to school.

"The online learning is affecting all of our grades," he said. "My grades dropped."

But he said the risk of contracting the disease hasn't stopped him and other young people from going out.

"I don't care myself as much either because I'm getting bored. I want to do stuff with my friends," he said. "I'm going into Grade 10. I want to enjoy [my] summer. So, it's just annoying."

Another 27 COVID-19 cases were reported for Windsor-Essex on Wednesday. The region has seen an uptick in new cases over the last few weeks. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Unlike Laforet, who wants the city to stay in Stage 2 of reopening, Brenda Jones, the owner of Cooleez Ice Cream Parlour — who interacts with many people at her shop each day — isn't concerned and thinks the city is staying safe.

"I think we're being very careful here in Windsor. We're following the rules," she said, adding that she's seen people keep their distance and wearing masks.

She said Windsor is ready to take the next step and wants the city to move to Stage 3 of reopening, which Chatham-Kent did last Friday. But, the municipality has also seen an increase in positive cases since moving to the next stage.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The area has had 197 total cases — 163 people have recovered.

Laforet said she is urging everyone to look out for each other in the community by following the safety measures put in place.

"Just respect each other and just pray to God it comes to an end soon," she said. "Although, I don't see that happening."