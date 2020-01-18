A Windsorite in St. John's: Covering the Newfoundland blizzard as a former resident of Windsor-Essex

CBC News video journalist Meg Roberts was born and raised in the Town of Essex and worked for CBC Windsor from April 2016 until December 2018.

Just four months shy of three years reporting on the Rose City, Roberts moved to St. John's and has been there for the past year and two months.

She was among the team of journalists with CBC Newfoundland and Labrador who reported on and are continuing to cover the aftermath of a massive blizzard that blanketed parts of the province.

Roberts spoke with CBC Windsor News at 6 host Chris Ensing about what it was like covering the blizzard.

You're from Windsor, we find you now in St. John's. What has this been like?

I really almost can't put it into words. That's how crazy this has been. I know there's a lot of words floating around, apocalyptic is one of them. That's how intense the conditions are here and how much snow is on the ground.

For example I'm walking down a street in St. John's, for Windsorites and Essex County folk who have never been to St. John's, the roads are really, really narrow. They're really, really tiny, and that is definitely causing some issues.

When they were forecasting this last week, did you expect it to be as bad as it was? And what was it like when it actually hit?

I didn't expect it to be this bad and I know that's my southern Ontario in me speaking. I don't know if we could have prepared for this to be completely honest, because we just got so much snow so fast.

It came down so quickly. I was out Friday morning with some of the crews at CBC and it kind of started off a little slow. 8:00 a.m. we had to get off the roads and it just came down so quick.

I think part of it was the winds were so high, which caused a lot of issues. I was lucky to get out Friday morning, but there were crews at CBC that slept underneath their desk Friday night, because they could not even walk to a hotel that was about 400 meters down the road.

We've seen people on snowboards. Can you describe to us what that looks like? What this would be like for someone in Windsor, experiencing something similar?

Imagine the Dougall overpass right next to Jackson Park — people actually sledding, skiing and snowboarding down that overpass.

Imagine what that would look like. And that's why some people are calling it apocalyptic … because we're seeing things that would never happen in real life, because we can't have any cars on the road. We are not allowed to drive a car on the roads in the state of emergency. So people are really getting creative. I know a lot of cameras are people recording snowboarders doing crazy things and going downhill.

You've been in Windsor and covered the natural disasters, the floods that we've had out here. Do you see any parallels between the reactions between the communities?

I've covered multiple flooding disasters now in Windsor. You know on those days where everybody was out, they were taking out their stuff from their basement and leaving it at the end of the driveway? And neighbors were coming around with water bottles and stuff that other people needed? That's exactly what's happening here in St. John's.

I think Canadians in general, that's just who we are by nature, that's what we do. But it's interesting. Now mind you, the substance that fell is a little bit different. We were dealing with a lot of water and now I'm dealing with something a bit colder. But Canadians are amazing people, and whether you're in Windsor or you're in St. John's, you see that sympathy and empathy for each other as we go through something like this.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity. Watch the full interview below: