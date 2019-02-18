Video
Windsor celebrates Family Day with free activities at the YMCA
Kids and parents took a dip in the pool, while others worked on arts and crafts.
It's Family Day in Ontario.
In Windsor, the YMCA at Central Park Athletics offered free activities for kids — and adults young-at-heart — like swimming, craft-making and bounce castle jumping.
Though the activities were free, popcorn and cotton candy were sold, with all proceeds going toward the charity's Strong Kids campaign, which provides financial assistance for anyone struggling to purchase a YMCA membership.
Tap on the player below to see how parents and children in Windsor celebrated Family Day 2019:
