Windsor YMCA 'more than just a gym' closes due to COVID-19

The news that Windsor YMCA would be closing due to COVID-19 came as a complete "shock" to staff members who found out Tuesday, devastated to lose the community hub.

The organization told staff members privately, but wrote a public post on their Facebook page saying the pandemic, which has affected many local businesses, has also caused a negative impact on the YMCA.

"While we have done everything we can do to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic on this branch, the temporary closure has resulted in declining membership and ultimately, an unsustainable operating model," the statement said. "This decline occurred despite not collecting membership fees during the closure and we anticipate this trend would continue if we were to resume operations."

Staff member Susan McCrindle said she, along with her other colleagues, were "devastated" when management broke the news to them in a private phone call.

"The Y was the best job I've ever had, between the people and the members and the work itself, I've never worked somewhere that I was so passionate about. And it didn't feel like work," she told CBC News.

Windsor YMCA staff member Susan McCrindle is devastated by the news the branch will close. (Submitted by Susan McCrindle)

Though she said she's never been athletic or "into fitness," McCrindle said she found a sense of belonging at the YMCA.

"You feel like you're part of something bigger than just a gym, and to get the opportunity to become a part of that team as a fitness instructor was not something I would have ever dreamed of. I'm in my mid-50s. The last thing I ever thought would become is a fitness instructor in my 50s," she said.

McCrindle said the subsidized gym membership is important within the community, which has now been taken away due to COVID-19. But she doesn't blame management or the YMCA for the unfortunate closure.

"This is more than just a gym, this is a family and a community and we're we're all going to be there for each other and support each other through this," she said. "It's just unfortunate that this is a loss that the city's going to carry, not just those of us who work there."

Outpouring of support on social media

Many Windsorites have taken to social media to express their disappointment at the loss of the facility.

"The support coming from members in the community toward the news has been — they're as shocked as we are," said McCrindle. "They're really upset because the Y offers so much to our community and it's such a valuable resource, especially for those who are lower income."

"It was one of the greatest things I've ever done. And the people I've met there, I really believe we will have long- standing friendships," said McCrindle.

Windsor YMCA said memberships will be cancelled effective immediately and members need not take further steps.

The organization said they will continue to offer programs in Windsor-Essex, but that the branch located at 3402 Grand Marais Rd. E. will remain closed.