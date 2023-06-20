Windsor community celebrates World Refugee Day with support, song and dance

For Windsor woman Fahmo Ahmed, World Refugee Day celebrations are a sign of a community that's here to support newcomers to Canada.

"It actually feels nice to have this kind of day because I remember dealing with this kind of issue," Ahmed said. "People … if they come here, they will be appreciated. People in Canada actually care about the day."

The community marked Tuesday as World Refugee Day with plenty of music, dance and other performances in Charles Clark Square.

More than 25 organizations serving newcomers in the region, from school boards to employment services, were represented, organizers said.

Yasmine Joheir is the president of Comité Local d'Immigration Francophone Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent (CLIF WECK), an organization dedicated to settling refugees in the Windsor region.

She says this year's event partly came as a response to more people looking to make their home in Windsor.

"But this year, because we have more than 1,100 asylum seekers in the region, we decided to make it bigger as the event and invite all the different partners to be part of today's celebration," Joheir said.

Mike Morency, executive director of Matthew House, noted that Tuesday's event gives newcomers a chance to connect with the wide variety of services offered.

World Refugee Day is marked each year on June 20, designated by the United Nations and celebrated internationally.

Fahmo Ahmed came to Canada when she was 11 after leaving Somalia years earlier. She participated in World Refugee Day at Charles Clark Square on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and works with WEST of Windsor. (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

Ahmed said she left Somalia at age five and arrived in Canada when she was 11.

Many of the services she relied on as a newcomer, like after-school programs and employment support, were there at Tuesday's celebration.

Now Ahmed even works for one of them: the Women's Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor, or WEST.

"It gives me an opportunity to give, for people that are younger than me right now to actually say, oh, we actually do these things and then you can learn from it."

As for advice she'd give fellow newcomers, Ahmed said finding community is important.

"Just ask questions and always go to your community," she said. "Whatever country you're from, look for your community because they know and they've been through the whole process.

"They know already what you're going through."