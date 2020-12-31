Free emergency child care for frontline workers in Windsor next week

Emergency child care is available in Windsor next week at no cost to health care workers and others on the front lines.

In a media release, the City of Windsor said eligible workers with school-aged children can sign up for child care from a list of eligible providers.

The service is in place from Jan. 4 to 8 -- the first school week after the holiday break.

Under the new lockdown restrictions, classrooms will remain shut down and all learning will be remote temporarily.

Elementary students will return to the classroom on Jan. 11, while secondary students will be online until Jan. 25.

The list of workers eligible for child care include health-care workers and first responders such as police and firefighters, as well as some other essential workers.

Those interested can fill out an application form from the city. Parents can list their top three choices for child-care facilities.

The initiative is being funded by the province, the City of Windsor said.